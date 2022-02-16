Centiva Capital LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,380 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.36% of Great Ajax worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

