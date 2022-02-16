Centiva Capital LP Has $1.19 Million Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 692.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.63% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATAQ. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATAQ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

