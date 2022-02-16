Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

