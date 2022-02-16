Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.20 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

