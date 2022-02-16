Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.