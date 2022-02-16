Centiva Capital LP Purchases 246,414 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.