Centiva Capital LP Purchases 28,677 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

