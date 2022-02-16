Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,083 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.