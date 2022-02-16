Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.