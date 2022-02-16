Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

