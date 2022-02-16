Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,496 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $319.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.54. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

