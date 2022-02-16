Centiva Capital LP Sells 26,188 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.