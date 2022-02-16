Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,834 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

