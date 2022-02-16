Centiva Capital LP Sells 482,067 Shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,067 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,174,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Shares of SKYAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

