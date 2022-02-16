Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $774,309.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $103.60 million and $774,309.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07125430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.08 or 0.99864864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,782,422 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.