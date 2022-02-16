Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 50.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

