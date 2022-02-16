CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CF Industries stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 122,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

