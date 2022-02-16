Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

