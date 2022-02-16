CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 56,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 55,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

