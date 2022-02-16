Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $891.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $790.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.82 and a 200-day moving average of $389.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

