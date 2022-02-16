Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,952,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 2,744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of CWBHF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 243,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,840. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have commented on CWBHF. cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

