Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,952,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 2,744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of CWBHF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 243,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,840. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.