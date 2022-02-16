Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.55. 1,433,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

