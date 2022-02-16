Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.50

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 10236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,400,431. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$274,340.30. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $351,440 over the last 90 days.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

