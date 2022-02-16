Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $225,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 605,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,765 shares of company stock worth $71,840,966 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. 140,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

