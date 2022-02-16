Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,765 shares of company stock valued at $71,840,966. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

