Chia Network Market Cap Reaches $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.