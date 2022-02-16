China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 711,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

