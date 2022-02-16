China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in January

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently commented on CNPPF. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CNPPF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

