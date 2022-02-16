China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.54

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 200156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

