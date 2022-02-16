China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Down 2.6%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 205,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 282,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.28% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.