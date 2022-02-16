Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 410.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

NYSE CMG traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1,562.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,584.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,743.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

