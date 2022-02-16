Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $3,185,715.54 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.09. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

