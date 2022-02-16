Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

