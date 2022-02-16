Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.