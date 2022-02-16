Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

