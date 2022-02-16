Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.43. Cielo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 43,319 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CIOXY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Cielo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

