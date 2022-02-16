Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Cigna stock opened at $228.41 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.