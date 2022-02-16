Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

