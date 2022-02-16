Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading Up 4.5% Following Strong Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $127.45 and last traded at $126.12. Approximately 5,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.66.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

