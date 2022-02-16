Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 701,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

