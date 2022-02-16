Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

