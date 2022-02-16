Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84.
In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
