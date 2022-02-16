Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 1,379,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,373,873. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $240.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cisco Systems stock. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

