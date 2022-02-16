Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 20,324,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

