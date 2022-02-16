Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19-13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.29 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 20,324,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

