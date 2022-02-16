Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.37.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,245,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cisco Systems stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

