Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.37.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 20,245,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,299,279. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cisco Systems stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

