Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
CLH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. 9,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,903. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.66.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
