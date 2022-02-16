Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

CLF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

