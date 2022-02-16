ClinTex CTi Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $4.08 million and $342,306.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105797 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

