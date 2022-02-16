Clinton Szubinski Sells 280 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. 10,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

