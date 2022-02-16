Clinton Szubinski Sells 280 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. 10,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.