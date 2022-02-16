Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 200,000 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27.
About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)
